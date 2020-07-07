Health authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Vancouver bar and nightclub

Vancouver Coastal Health is asking anyone who visited the bar and nightclub areas of the Hotel Belmont in downtown Vancouver on June 27 and 29 to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Someone who tested positive for coronavirus was in those parts of the hotel on those days, the health authority said in a statement Monday.

There is no risk to anyone who visited the hotel outside those dates, the statement added.

Jasmine Mooney, director of marketing and partner at Hotel Belmont, said protocols are being followed.

"We are working diligently alongside, and following all recommendations from Vancouver Coastal Health, Work Safe BC and The Provincial Health Officer," she said.

People who may have been exposed are being told to monitor themselves for 14 days and continue their daily activities.

If they develop symptoms of COVID-19, Vancouver Costal Health is asking that they get tested and immediately self-isolate.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, cough, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat loss of smell or diarrhea.

The virus is spread by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

It can also spread when a healthy person touches an object or surface with the virus on it and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes before washing their hands.