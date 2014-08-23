Here are some quick and cool meals you can enjoy during hot weather

The temperature is high across most of British Columbia and the desire to cook over a hot stove is likely low, so here are a few simple, savoury meal ideas so you don't have to supper on salad all summer.

Angie Quaale, owner of Well Seasoned Gourmet Foods in Langley, B.C., and author of Eating Local in the Fraser Valley, says if you are making a meal that requires oven prep, cook it in the morning when the temperature is cooler.

She suggests baking veggies in the morning and tossing them into a salad or grilling them on the barbecue later.

Otherwise, here are a few no-oven-needed suggestions Quaale shared this week on CBC's The Early Edition.

OK, so one is a salad

Stone fruits are fresh and abundant during B.C. summers. Quaale recommends picking up some local peaches for a simple twist on a caprese salad.

Add tomatoes and drizzle with balsamic vinegar and voila — you have a meal or a side dish, depending on your hunger level.

"Don't forget that B.C. wine," said Quaale with a chuckle, noting that a nice bottle and a baguette are good finishing touches any time you're breaking bread.

Angie Quaale, owner of Well Seasoned Gourmet Foods in Langley, B.C., is shown on the set of CBC's Our Vancouver last year. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The renaissance bird

A rotisserie chicken purchased at the supermarket can do many things and, best of all, it comes pre-cooked.

Quaale suggests pulling the meat off the bones, tossing it with barbecue sauce, and putting it on a bun with some coleslaw for a hearty sandwich.

Alternatively, you can pull the meat off, toss it with whatever spices float your boat, and roll it into tortillas for some delicious chicken tacos.

Under the sea

Quaale said her go-to meals this summer have often centred around seafood.

For an easy, healthy dinner, she recommends drizzling a piece of salmon with olive oil and putting it in foil with a dollop of pesto and some cherry tomatoes.

Throw the foil on the barbecue for 10 to 12 minutes and Quaale says it will be ready to serve.

She also suggests squeezing some citrus and sprinkling some herbs on shrimp and grilling those up as well.

"You don't have to fuss a lot to have a really great meal off the barbecue that is super simple," said Quaale.

Salmon can be wrapped in foil and grilled on the barbecue in less than 20 minutes. (Julie Van Rosendaal/CBC)

Dessert, too

You can also rely on the barbecue for the final course of the night, said Quaale.

For something sweet, Quaale recommends stone fruit again, such as apricots or peaches, cut in half and grilled.

Before placing them on the barbecue, you can drizzle with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar for added sweetness. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream if desired.

"It's spectacular, the grilled stone fruit right now," said Quaale, who also encouraged people to purchase local and support B.C. farmers.

Freezies, with a twist

These classic treats can be made at home with a splash of alcohol for an adult twist on a childhood favourite. (Kisko Freezie/Facebook)

Freezies can double as dessert and a night cap if you add a little libation to them, as Quaale pointed out.

At her shop, Well Seasoned Gourmet Foods, she sells reusable freezie molds so you can make your own at home.

Using fresh fruit or juices you enjoy, you can fill and freeze for a cool and sweet snack to enjoy post-dinner, or anytime at all.

And for the adults at your table, you can add a little kick to the traditional kid treat by slipping a little liquor into the freezie sleeve.

Bon appétit!

To hear the complete interview with Angie Quaale on CBC's The Early Edition, tap here.