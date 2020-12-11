From plunging into snow to pickling sea kelp, B.C. artists, leaders share their holiday stories

Leaping from the hot tub into the snow is one of the ways Cuban-born musician Alex Cuba embraces life during the winter months at his home in Smithers, B.C.

"A few years ago, I started not only rolling on the snow but also sitting on the snow. And then laying on the snow and seeing how long I can do it," said the Latin Grammy- and Juno-winning musician.

"And it became the snow-plunge contest."

As part of the CBC B.C. series Bright Lights of December, artists, musicians and community leaders shared what brings them comfort and joy over the holiday season.

Writing songs during quarantine

Cuba also spends time writing and recording music in his home studio, especially when the weather gets cold.

"I joke about it," said Cuba. "I say to people that when the weather is not as we want it to be, music is my defence mechanism."

This year Cuba had to spend the beginning of December in quarantine after returning from performing at the Latin Grammys in Miami.

But being alone in a quiet house for weeks allowed him to focus on his music, and he has been working on five new songs.

Inspiration from the outdoors

The holiday season is also looking a bit different this year for the newly elected NDP MLA for the Mid Island-Pacific Rim, Josie Osborne.

MLA Josie Osborne says she takes comfort from spending time outdoors in Tofino. (Josie Osborne)

The former mayor of Tofino says she loves playing board games, so she has had to move those kinds of activities on-line.

"I'm a highly extroverted person and I really feed off being with other people," said Osborne.

Osborne also has a tradition of picking sea kelp with friends to raise money for the local community school garden.

"Maybe we'll do it independently in our own kitchens and we'll connect through FaceTime or Zoom so that we can still share, share the laughter and share the camaraderie."

But one activity that COVID-19 won't change for the politician is walking along the beaches of Tofino.

"It's always been a place that gives me a lot of inspiration and comfort in being here and being around such a beautiful landscape and such a beautiful environment," Osborne said.

Activating mind and body

Starting up some new outdoor activities has helped Kwagiulth and Coast Salish Artist Carey Newman lift his spirits during this challenging year.

Master carver Carey Newman celebrates a big hill climb with his Tripleshot Cycling Club in Victoria. (Carey Newman)

Newman says he has gained clarity by waking up early to join bike rides with the Tripleshot Cycling Club in Victoria.

"It gets me out and working and it activates my mind and activates my body."

And although Newman is focused on improving his own state of mind during the pandemic, he wants people to know it is "OK not to be OK" right now.

Christmas is about love

Jazz musician Maureen Washington, who also makes her home in Victoria, celebrates the winter holidays with a family tradition that involves tracking down an oversized turkey.

She says the family calls around to different stores to find the biggest bird, a tradition that was started by her late husband Darryl Schultz.

"And so, in honouring my husband, it also makes for lots of turkey leftovers," said Washington.

Washington says her favourite song to sing during the winter holidays is Love is Christmas by Sara Bareilles.

Washington recalls watching a performance of the song by another musician during the time her late husband was very ill.

"I cried through the whole number and I just realized that Christmas was all about love," she said.

It's a message that Washington has taken to her heart this year, calling and sending packages to friends and family isolated by the pandemic.