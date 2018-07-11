Hot summer weather hitting southern B.C. could last for weeks
'It's possible we will be mainly dry through to the end of July,' says CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe
The high-pressure weather system building over southern B.C. could finally signal the start of a long, hot summer, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.
Temperatures in Metro Vancouver are expected to hit the mid-20s on Thursday, and the pattern is expected to stick around for the next week and maybe longer.
"In fact, it's possible we will be mainly dry through to the end of July, and the long-range outlook remains hot and dry right through to the fall," said Wagstaffe.
"The dark side to our typical West Coast summers is, of course, the fire and drought risk."
"And it should be mentioned that, although we are typically warm and dry in our summer months, climate change has already meant even warmer and even drier conditions than even 30 years ago."
The Vancouver Police Department is already warning those who plan to get out on the water or to hit the beach that they will be stepping up patrols for alcohol and other violations.
