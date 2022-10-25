Ahousaht First Nation limits visitors to popular Hot Springs Cove north of Tofino, B.C.

The Ahousaht First Nation, which manages Maquinna Marine Provincial Park and Hot Springs Cove north of Tofino, B.C., say they are limiting the number of guests in an effort to improve visitor experience.

Commercial operators taking tourists to the area will be limited to 12 guests per vessel from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the period from sunrise to 11 a.m. will be reserved for Ahousaht members only. Anyone taking their own transportation can visit the area any time.

Visitors can only get to the hot springs by boat or charter plane from Tofino. An estimated 32,000 people visit the park each year, and sometimes, according to Tyson Atleo, hereditary representative for the Ahousaht First Nation, there can be up to 270 visitors each day.

"This is a lot of people in a very sensitive natural environment and it can really ruin the visitor experience when you're having to wait in significant lineups or cram into overcrowded pools," he told All Points West guest host Rohit Joseph.

The hot springs in Maquinna Marine Park north of Tofino, B.C. (Robby Cristian/Trip Advisor)

"This was an opportunity to take a pause."

The Ahousaht First Nation signed a 10-year agreement with the province to manage the park in 2017 .

Atleo said tourism operators in the area have been generally supportive of the change.

Brandon Hilbert, owner of Tofino Water Taxis, frequently shuttles tourists to the park.

"I fully support the change," he said.

"I believe the leadership of the Ahousaht First Nation collaborating with B.C. Parks has resulted in an improved experience for each visitor to the hot springs. For the past several years, overcrowding has been an issue that needed addressing."

Atleo says he's grateful for the support from tourism operators like Hilbert.

"Change is never easy, especially when, of course, livelihoods are considered revenue streams and income," Atleo said.

He added that a new, more culturally appropriate name is also in the works for the park, although he did not specify a timeline for the name change.

"We're very excited about that," he said.