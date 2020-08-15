Hot spell forecast for the Lower Mainland and parts of the Interior
Temperatures expected to reach as high as 40 C in the South Thompson
It looks like there's still plenty of summer left for the Lower Mainland and parts of the Interior this weekend.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland.
The government agency says a ridge of high pressure will build over the South Coast this weekend, with temperatures peaking in the mid-30s on Sunday in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.
Temperatures are expected to stay high on Monday, but a cool inflow from the Pacific Ocean will likely keep temperatures down.
Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning for parts of the Interior, including the South Thompson, Fraser Canyon, Cariboo and 100 Mile House regions.
In the South Thompson, temperatures are expected to reach as high was 40 C with overnight lows near 18 C.
The agency is reminding everyone to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.