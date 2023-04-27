Hot spell hikes risks of flooding, fire, avalanches across B.C.

As British Columbia heads into its first warm spell of the year, forecasters are warning the heat could raise avalanche and flood risks, while the danger of wildfires has already nudged up to a "moderate'' rating in some parts of the province.

The River Forecast Centre website says temperatures are expected to be at least 10 C above normal for many areas of the province through the weekend before cooler weather and rain arrive next week.

The centre says mid-elevation snowpacks could begin rapidly melting, and has issued high streamflow advisories for areas north of Prince George, across the Cariboo, parts of the Shuswap and south through the Okanagan to the U.S. border.

Avalanche Canada predicts the sudden warming could create dangerous conditions across every mountain range in Western Canada.

It says the hazard will increase daily, raising the possibility of very large, deep avalanches running from mountain top to valley bottom.

There is a special public avalanche warning in place for the mountains of western Canada. A period of strong warming is expected to destabilize the snowpack, producing very large avalanches that may run to valley bottom. Stick to simple terrain and avoid overhead hazard.

Advisories are urging those in the backcountry to use extreme caution on mountain slopes or near river banks.

Meanwhile, the B.C. Wildfire Service website shows a large region between Kamloops, Bella Coola and Prince George is ranked at a moderate risk of fire, with two areas within that zone even ranked "high" or "extreme," as melting snow exposes dry, dead grass.

The wildfire service reports six small blazes have occurred over the last 24 hours in central B.C., including a seven-hectare fire rated as out of control west of Lillooet.