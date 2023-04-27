Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Hot spell hikes risks of flooding, fire, avalanches across B.C.

As B.C. heads into its first warm spell of the year, forecasters are warning the heat could raise avalanche and flood risks, while the danger of wildfires has already nudged up to a "moderate'' rating in some parts of the province.

Temperatures heading into weekend expected to be far above seasonal throughout province

The Canadian Press ·
A person in a red jacket sits on a bench in a park with snow-capped mountains in the distance.
Capilano Park in North Vancouver, B.C., with the Lions mountain peaks beyond, pictured on March 22. High temperatures melting the snowpack in the mountains will raise flooding and avalanche risks through the weekend. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

As British Columbia heads into its first warm spell of the year, forecasters are warning the heat could raise avalanche and flood risks, while the danger of wildfires has already nudged up to a "moderate'' rating in some parts of the province.

The River Forecast Centre website says temperatures are expected to be at least 10 C above normal for many areas of the province through the weekend before cooler weather and rain arrive next week.

The centre says mid-elevation snowpacks could begin rapidly melting, and has issued high streamflow advisories for areas north of Prince George, across the Cariboo, parts of the Shuswap and south through the Okanagan to the U.S. border.

Avalanche Canada predicts the sudden warming could create dangerous conditions across every mountain range in Western Canada.

It says the hazard will increase daily, raising the possibility of very large, deep avalanches running from mountain top to valley bottom.

Advisories are urging those in the backcountry to use extreme caution on mountain slopes or near river banks.

Meanwhile, the B.C. Wildfire Service website shows a large region between Kamloops, Bella Coola and Prince George is ranked at a moderate risk of fire, with two areas within that zone even ranked "high" or "extreme," as melting snow exposes dry, dead grass. 

The wildfire service reports six small blazes have occurred over the last 24 hours in central B.C., including a seven-hectare fire rated as out of control west of Lillooet.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now