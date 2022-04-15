Police allege someone deliberately smeared hot sauce on playground equipment in Port Moody

Seven children at an elementary school in Port Moody, B.C., had to be treated by paramedics after getting an unknown substance in their eyes, and police are alleging that someone deliberately spread hot sauce on the school's playground equipment.

According to a news release from Port Moody police, the B.C. Ambulance Service and firefighters were called to Aspenwood Elementary School at 12:30 p.m. PT on Thursday in response to calls that multiple children were experiencing a reaction of some sort.

The police statement says a substance, which is suspected to be hot sauce, was smeared on "high touch surfaces" on the school playground.

"This incident appears to be a deliberate act and we are actively investigating the matter to determine who is responsible" Const. Sam Zacharias said in the statement.

"Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour around the school grounds on today's [Thursday] date is asked to call police."

Seven children were treated at the scene for minor injuries after their eyes were exposed, according to the statement. Police say some of the children affected went home with their parents after being treated.