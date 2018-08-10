Skip to Main Content
Hot flash: 23 daily records smashed in B.C.
Thursday's sweltering weather topped previous highs for Aug. 9 in communities across B.C.

In midst of the heat wave, records for August 9 fall across the province

CBC News ·
Twenty-three British Columbia locations registered daily heat records August 9. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

Thanks to the heat wave sweeping across the province, 23 daily maximum heat records for Aug. 9 were broken in British Columbia locations on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

In Cache Creek the high of 41 C was a full 3.1 C above the previous record of 37.9 registered in 2013 (with records going back to 1912).

Kamloops beat its previous Aug. 9 record of  37.8 set in 1898 by a full 3 C, reaching 40.8 C (records going back to 1890).

Other locations that set a new daily high for Aug. 9 include:

Castlegar —  40.0 C (old record: 37.6 set in 1978, records kept since 1916).

Clearwater — 37.9 (old record: 35.0 set in 1939 , records kept since 1913).

Clinton — 34.2 (old record: 31.7 set in 2013, records kept since 1973). 

Grand Forks — 39.1 (old record: 37.0 set in 1978, records kept since 1911).

Princeton — 38.5 (old record: 36.1 set in 1942, records kept since 1893). 

Trail — 41.1 (old record: 37.8 set in 1978, records kept since 1928).

The full list of locations can be found here.

Environment Canada says the data may contain preliminary or unofficial information.

