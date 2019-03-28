Angie Quaale of Well Seasoned hates food waste. But she loves hot cross buns.

Sadly, not everyone she invites into her home feels the same way about the traditional treat.

"I always get so excited when I see them in the bakery," Quaale said.

"For me, it's like at Christmas with the fruit cake. I love them and I think people love them as much as I do until I serve them and realize not everyone loves them."

How to remake the buns

After Quaale gathers the remains from her Easter dinner, she cuts the remaining buns into cubes to have them for another day for brunch.

She makes hot cross buns bread pudding with these simple kitchen tools and ingredients.

To make the recipe you'll need a cutting board, knife, pan, bowl and whisk. (Evan Misui/CBC)

Quaale uses ten hot cross buns for her pudding. She cubes them.

The cut-up hot cross buns can be frozen and used later. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Then adds six large eggs and lightly beats them.

Quaale then makes a custard, adding one cup granulated sugar, three tablespoons of rum (optional) and two-and-a-half cups of cold milk with one teaspoon of vanilla extract, one teaspoon of ground nutmeg and one teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

Use eggs, milk, and sugar for a basic custard. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Quaale then greases a 9x13 baking dish and places the cubed hot cross buns into the prepared baking dish and spreads it around into an even layer. She pours the mixture evenly over the bread in the pan, making sure all the bread is coated.

She lets it soak for fifteen minutes.

Don't forget the orange zest. One orange is enough.

Zest an orange on top of the custard-soaked leftover hot cross bun pieces. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Meanwhile, she preheats the oven to 350 F.

Place the bread pudding in the oven and bake at 350 F for 45-50 minutes or until the top is set.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before serving.

The end of the transformation from stale leftovers to scrumptious pudding. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup if you feel the need to gild the lily.