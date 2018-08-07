Hot and smoky week ahead with advisories issued for large parts of B.C.
Wildfires are producing the smoke, high-pressure ridge bringing heat up to 40 C inland
Heat warnings are in effect for much of B.C., while wildfire smoke has led to a number of air quality advisories in the province.
Environment Canada has posted heat warnings for the South Coast, Fraser Valley and Canyon, Okanagan, Cariboo, Boundary, West Kootenay and North and Central Coast inland sections.
In Metro Vancouver, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s near the water, increasing to the mid-30s further inland.
The Okanagan and South Thompson will see temperatures peaking near 40 C midweek.
The hot air is being drawn north from the U.S. by a ridge of high pressure over much of the province.
The mercury is expected to start falling on Friday and temperatures could be 10 C cooler by the weekend.
Air-quality advisories
Air-quality advisories due to wildfire smoke are in effect for the next 24 hours in East Kootenay, Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, Cariboo, Chilcotin, Noth Okanagan, Similkameen, McGregor, Prince George, Dease Lake, Bulkely Valley and Lakes District, South Okanagan and East Vancouver Island.
Smoke from the Nanaimo Lakes fire is drifting south towards the Malahat and Langford. You may smell smoke, but call 911 only if you see a distinct column of smoke or flames. <a href="https://t.co/BJSHIZZJGa">pic.twitter.com/BJSHIZZJGa</a>—@LangfordFire
People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure and are advised to take precautions such as reducing activity should breathing become difficult, and drinking plenty of fluids.
