75 years ago, a jazz-loving football announcer created CBC's longest-running show

The CBC's longest-running show first went to air on Friday, May 23, 1947.

Hot Air is a weekly exploration of jazz music of all eras. When it debuted it was hosted by Bob Smith, a cigar-chomping football announcer with one of the largest private record collections in Canada.

He hosted the show from Vancouver for 30 years, bringing an encyclopedic knowledge of the music and celebrity guests to his many listeners.

Among those to appear on the program during Smith's tenure were luminaries including Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Tony Bennett and Herbie Hancock. He even had his own entrance theme composed by trombonist Jack Fulton.

When Smith left listeners, the show did not, with Harvey Dawes, Bruno Cimolai, Gordon Hunt and Paul Grant all hosting it prior to Margaret Gallagher taking the reigns 12 years ago.

Smithers, B.C.-based Latin jazz musician Alex Cuba joins 'Hot Air' host Margaret Gallagher on the show. (CBC)

"It is a really incredible feeling," Gallagher said about being present for the milestone birthday. "This show has such a history going back to 1947 ... and it's just wonderful to be part of this jazz community that is constantly growing and supporting each other."

To celebrate the occasion, Gallagher and CBC music producer Michael Juk have been exploring the show's history with "The Decades," a series that looks at how jazz has evolved from the 1940s to today.

Gallagher said it has highlighted why jazz is such an enduring art form.

"Jazz is a really big tent," she said. "It is a global art form. There's jazz in all parts of the world. ... It's been at the forefront of a lot of social change and it's also been at the root of hip hop, and that is very current today. So if you think that you don't like jazz, you probably do."

Hear more about the history of Hot Air in the interview below, and find Hot Air's 75th Anniversary series, 'The Decades' on CBC Listen.

On The Coast 8:58 "Hot Air" show is celebrating 75 years, making it the oldest show on CBC CBC's Margaret Gallagher tells the story behind "Hot air" which turns 75 on Monday - making it CBC's longest running program.

Hot Air 54:00 Hot Air The Decades 1940s with Alan Matheson Respected musician and educator Alan Matheson joins Margaret for a look at what made the jazz of the 1940s unique.

Hot Air 54:00 Hot Air The Decades 1950s Music from one of the most fruitful periods in jazz, the 1950s.

Hot Air 54:00 Hot Air The Decades 1960s It was a time of rapid change that expanded the jazz vernacular to include pop, latin and more.

Hot Air 54:00 Hot Air The Decades 1970s with Alan Matheson Alan Matheson is back to help guide us through the music of the 1970s by people including Charles Mingus, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Pacific Salt, Chick Corea and Joni Mitchell.

Hot Air 54:00 Hot Air The Decades 1980s The 1980s were a time when jazz could be acid, fusion, smooth or straight ahead. The 80s also marked the rise of the Compact Disc and the start of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival. You’ll hear from Oscar Peterson, June Katz and Vancouver’s Skywalk. And you’ll find out when trumpet titans and rivals Miles Davis met Wynton Marsalis "locked horns" at Expo86.

Hot Air 54:00 Hot Air Decades The 1990's A look at jazz in the 1990's with music by Ingrid and Christine Jensen, Phil Dwyer, Diana Krall, Renee Rosnes, Roy Hargrove, Metalwood, The Hard Rubber Orchestra and more.

Hot Air 54:00 Hot Air The Decades 2000s The dawn of the new millennium brings music by artists including Ian McDougall, PJ Perry, Oliver Jones, Diana Krall, Kate Hammett Vaughn, Joani Taylor, Ross Taggart, Herbie Hancock and Sting!