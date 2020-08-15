10 hospitality workers in B.C. continue hunger strike, urging government to protect jobs

Ever since Naden Abenes was laid off in the spring, the hospitality worker has felt "emotionally, physically and financially" exhausted.

"It's just the fear of the unknown," she told Michelle Elliot, guest host of CBC's The Early Edition Thursday. "What's going to happen because of the pandemic?"

This week has been especially hard.

Since Monday, Abenes and nine others have been on a hunger strike to put pressure on the B.C. government to ensure all hospitality workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic will be called back to work when it's safe to do so.

If not, Abenes, a former room attendant at Vancouver's Hyatt Regency hotel, fears her recall rights — the right of a laid-off employee to be called back to work by their employer — could expire and she could permanently lose the seniority and benefits she's earned during her 12 years at the Hyatt.

Unite Here Local 40 union, which represents more than 60,000 workers in B.C., organized the protest. The union worries that hotels will try to replace long-term employees like Abenes by hiring cheaper, younger workers.

According to union president Zailda Chan, more than 90 per cent of their members lost their jobs in a span of only two weeks when lockdown measures came into place. The hunger strike is among a string of recent protests organized by hospitality workers to raise awareness over the plight caused by the pandemic.

"I understand it was necessary to shut down, but now we need their help," said Abenes, who's lived off only water and vitamins since Monday.

She planned to fast for five days, but said friends were encouraging her to end her participation early due to health concerns.

Harry Bains, B.C.'s labour minister and MLA for Surrey Newton, said he had full sympathy for what the workers are going through.

"It's one of the worst situation a worker can be in when they are laid off and then they don't know if they are going back to work or not," Bains said. "I think their household expenses continue on and they don't know when they will get their paycheque again."

Bains said unionized workers are generally bound to their collective agreements, and governments should not intervene in collective bargaining.

"But these are not normal times," he said. "We expect employers to respect their workers rights because these are the workers who helped those businesses welcome their customers and make these businesses successful."

Bains said a lawyer has been appointed to look into the situation, and talk to both union and non-union workers. She is expected to report on her findings by August 20.

CBC reached out to the Hyatt Regency where Abenes worked for comment. It did not respond.

"I understand that the government has to do [what's necessary] to protect public health," said Abenes. "But what are they going to do [for] us in return?"