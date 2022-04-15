Police recover sculpture stolen from B.C. Children's Hospital

Vancouver police have recovered a bronze sculpture valued at more than $45,000 that was stolen from B.C. Children's Hospital earlier this month.

According to a police press release, investigators tracked the artwork to East Vancouver and retrieved it on Thursday afternoon.

The 90-pound piece, part of the "Vessels" series handcrafted by B.C.-based artist Marie Khouri , was stolen on April 3 shortly before 4 a.m. PT, according to police.

Security footage taken that night shows an individual removing the statue from its pedestal before wheeling it away on a dolly, according to hospital representatives.

Just days before it was taken, the sculpture had been installed outside one of the hospital entrances off Oak Street as part of a sanctuary for patients and their families. Flowers were set to be planted around the base of the pedestal.

Malcolm Berry, president and CEO of the B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation, said it was "fantastic news" to learn the sculpture had been found.

"Artwork like this piece, thoughtfully created by world-renown[ed] artist Marie Khouri, is an important aspect of the healing environment at the hospital. We are truly thankful for the support of the Vancouver Police Department in recovering this important piece of work," Berry said in a written statement.

No one has been arrested in connection with the theft, but police say the investigation is still active and officers are collecting evidence.