Hospital psychiatrist gives contradicting evidence at inquest into death of VPD Const. Nicole Chan

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The psychiatrist who released Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan from hospital hours before she died by suicide gave evidence Friday that contradicts what a Vancouver police officer told Coroner's Court a day earlier.

Testifying at the inquest into Chan's death, Dr. Kiran Sayyaparaju said he has no recollection of speaking to police about Chan after she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and brought to Vancouver General Hospital on the night of Jan. 26, 2019.

On Thursday, Const. Warren Head testified that he spoke directly to the doctor who discharged Chan, urging him to admit her. Head said he expressed to the doctor that Chan's police experience conducting mental health apprehensions gave her insight into how to avoid being admitted.

When asked directly about Head's testimony, Sayyaparaju replied, "No, I don't think I had such explicit messages."

Head was one of four VPD officers who went to Chan's apartment after she threatened suicide. She was arrested under the Mental Health Act and taken to the VGH access and assessment centre, which is a specialized unit for urgent psychiatric care.

Sayyaparaju was on duty that night and did an interview assessment of Chan during the two hours she was there. He testified that based on what she told him, Chan did not meet the criteria for certification for involuntary care.

"In my [notes] I said that she does not present with any acute mood symptoms at that point, and she denied having any suicidal intentions, preparations or plans. She therefore is not certifiable under the Mental Health Act, and does not warrant inpatient treatment," he testified.

Evidence given through the week has painted a picture of Chan as a psychologically vulnerable person who suffered with mental illness that was made worse by the sexual coercion she alleged against two supervisors, Sgt. David Van Patten and Sgt. Greg McCullough.

VPD Const. Nicole Chan died on Jan. 27, 2019. (Submitted by VPD)

The inquest heard that Chan was off work and increasingly depressed in the weeks before her death. She was frustrated over the length of time it was taking to investigate her claims and expressed anger that her alleged perpetrators continued working while her policing career seemed over.

Sayyaparaju said the VPD's apprehension of Chan was a further trauma given her situation with the force, and that certifying her would only exacerbate her mistrust of institutions and people in power.

"If I say [to Chan] I don't trust you … I'm just going to certify you no matter what you say or don't say, the message she will get is, 'Here you are a person in authority, who yet again, is not listening to me. I'm telling you I'm fine and you're not listening,'" said Sayyaparaju.

"That is a huge, huge trauma."

Earlier, the inquest heard from VPD psychologist Dr. Randy Mackoff , who described trying to relay information through then-VPD Sgt. Novi Jette to VGH staff about Chan's history of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.

Testifying Friday, Jette said she informed the in-take social worker at VGH about a suicide attempt by Chan in 2016. Jette said she heard back that Dr. Sayyaparaju was already aware of the incident and that it didn't change his decision to release Chan.

Sayyaparaju testified that he welcomed being contacted by other psychiatrists or psychologists who reached out to provide additional or "collateral" information. He said about Chan's case, "I don't recall that there was a named person or a psychologist or anyone that approached me."

Jette said the day after Chan died, she contacted a group of officers to offer support, as per her role with the VPD human resources section. Van Patten, who was still employed by the VPD at the time, was one of the people she texted.

As part of the exchange, Van Patten texted to Jette, "I still cared for her, even after all the shit she caused."

Jette testified she was unaware of Chan and Van Patten's previous relationship.

Chan was found dead in her apartment on Jan. 27, 2019, exactly four years ago. The inquest is scheduled to run until Tuesday next week.

