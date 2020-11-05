Increasing visitation and maintaining safety in long-term care homes a fine balance, says union representative

The Hospital Employees' Union says it is reviewing the recommendations in a new report on long-term care to make sure it doesn't cause more workload for its members and less care for the residents.

On Tuesday, Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.'s seniors advocate, released her report on long-term care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report highlights — among other things — the need for changes to visitation restrictions.

Mackenzie recommended designating an "essential care" partner who can visit more frequently and for longer periods, and allowing at least one additional social visitor. She also recommends shifting visits away from common areas and into residents' rooms, saying the move would reduce the burden on care home staff to monitor visits and reduce the need to keep visits short.

Mike Old, who speaks for the union that represents many long-term care workers in the province, says workers can appreciate the findings in the report.

"[We] completely understand the kind of stress this is causing for family members and for the residents that they're looking after," Old said to host Gloria Macarenko on CBC's On The Coast.

Long-term care centres across Canada have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and subject to the highest death tolls. But the death rates in B.C. have been comparatively lower than in other provinces, partly because of decisive actions taken early on by the B.C. government and health officials like providing protective gear, curtailing visits, and moving to a single site model for contract workers.

Old notes that some of the measures put into care homes to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have come with consequences.

"It was an important one that we think, over the long term, protected the health and well-being of seniors. But it has come with a cost. It's meant that workloads have become quite high in many care facilities," he said.

He said that many family members helped ease that burden prior to the pandemic by providing essential care for their loved ones, a practice that has been curtailed in the months since because of strict visitation policies.

Old says, however, that simply allowing more family in as essential caregivers or allowing more in-room visits will still have to be reviewed with great care and balance.

He noted it might increase the need for additional requirements around disinfection, infection control procedures, and scheduling.

"It's important to look at these recommendations to try and find that balance," he said.

"We're going to have to study [it] to make sure that it's done right, and that it doesn't, you know, cause more workload for our members and less care for the residents."