271 hospital beds to be set-up at Vancouver Convention Centre for non-COVID patients
Vancouver Coastal Health says it could be ready for patients as soon as next week
Vancouver Coastal Health says a backup care centre at the Vancouver Convention Centre downtown could hold up to 271 patients and free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
The alternate care centre would be ready to accept less critical non-COVID patients that require close monitoring but are otherwise in stable condition.
"The patients in the alternate care site will be patients who are recovering from less urgent health issues who will be less likely to require access to intensive care or critical care units," said Dr. Ross Brown, VCH's regional emergency operations centre director, during a Thursday news conference in which more details about the makeshift hospital were announced.
Brown explained that patients will be referred and transported to the alternate care centre from hospitals across the province. VCH is responsible for triaging patients with a medical director at the convention centre site to oversee transfers.
The B.C. Mobile Medical Unit will also be on-site to provide additional space and transfer patients to hospital if they require critical care.
The beds will be set up in the convention centre's exhibit halls A, B, and C.
VCH says they are still working on how many staff will be on-site at any given time as they want to ensure that health-care workers are not being taken away from hospitals where they are more urgently needed.
The convention centre site, a partnership between VCH, the Canadian Red Cross, and the mobile unit, is expected to be ready to accept patients by April 8, if required.
