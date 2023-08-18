CBC News is providing ongoing coverage of the wildfire from Kelowna and Vancouver. You can tune in on CBC Radio One, 94.5 FM in Invermere, or by using the CBC Listen app or streaming online.

Officials are asking the public to be prepared but remain calm as winds fan the Horsethief Creek fire burning a few kilometres west of Invermere, B.C.

It's one of several wildfires challenging crews across the province, as officials warned that this weekend could be the most challenging of the season, with strong, potentially erratic winds and dry lightning in the forecast through Saturday.

Despite the increased fire activity, Invermere Mayor Al Miller says residents should stay calm and vigilant.

"That means staying out of the way, letting the agencies do their jobs, and we'll be well supported, well looked after," he said.

The near-40-square-kilometre Horsethief Creek fire north of Panorama has been pushing past man-made guards put in place to help stop or slow its spread, the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) said.

"Over the last few days, we've seen those guards be challenged, as we see hot, super dry temperatures across the province ... and then winds moving through the area as well," said BCWS information officer Jean Strong.

The fire is listed as a fire of note, which means it is either highly visible or presents a threat to property.

On Thursday morning, an evacuation alert was expanded to include the Panorama area, encompassing 926 dwellings.

Miller says plans are in place should any evacuation orders need to come down in his district. He says an emergency centre will be set up at the Invermere community centre, and residents will be placed in hotels in and around the Columbia Valley if needed.

"I'm feeling very comfortable that people will be taken care of," Miller said.

Regional district urges preparation

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) said in a news release that people in the area should be prepared with a grab-and-go bag that includes essential items like government-issued identification, medications, money, clothing, personal items, important documents and valuables or keepsakes.

Anyone with large animals or livestock should make plans at the alert stage to relocate them, the district also said.

"I think this is a good opportunity for residents and visitors ... to really have a look at their own personal preparation plans," said Strong.

The RDEK also urges everyone in the region, regardless of proximity to a wildfire, to sign up for their Evacuation Notification System. It alerts residents via text message or phone call when an evacuation alert or order affects their property or area.

There is also an email notification service that residents can sign up for at rdek.bc.ca.

International firefighters on scene

Other fires near Invermere include the Mia Creek fire southeast of the community and the Yearling Creek fire on the east side of the Columbia Valley, close to the village of Canal Flats.

Crews from Australia, the U.S. and Mexico are on site helping local crews with the Horsethief Creek blaze.

"It's been a difficult season for many of our crews in the province, and we're super grateful for all of the support we've received from external agencies," said Strong.

"But it's challenging when you start to see that increased fire behaviour. Ultimately, the top priority for us as an organization and as an incident is to ensure that all of our responders are safe and are coming home safely at the end of the day."

Crater Creek wildfire

Meanwhile, the Crater Creek wildfire continues to burn over an area of 100 square kilometres. south of Kelowna, B.C.

It has led to the evacuation of more than 100 people in the southern Interior community near the U.S. border. Nineteen properties remain on evacuation order due to the fire, and 189 are on evacuation alert.

Chief Keith Crow of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said Friday the fire had destroyed at least one property in his community, and a further 17 other properties were under threat in a subdivision.

He reiterated his concern from earlier in the week that not enough resources are being sent to fight the fire there.

"Please, everyone, keep us in your prayers."