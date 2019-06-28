Mechanical problem causes 26 cancellations along Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route

Patience is always a virtue when travelling with BC Ferries on a Canada Day long weekend, but this year is going to be more challenging than usual for those travelling between Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

The Queen of Coquitlam has been pulled off the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route because of a propeller problem, leading to the cancellations of 26 scheduled sailings starting Friday and running through July 1.

Customers who reserved on the Queen of Coquitlam will be moved to the next available sailing when possible, according to a BC Ferries spokesperson.

"Unfortunately we are down a vessel this weekend and the Queen of Coquitlam has been removed from service for approximately a week to repair a sealing mechanism on the propeller blades," said Astrid Braunschmidt. "It's going to be extremely busy with that ship removed from service."

Vehicles stretched as far as the eye can see Friday morning at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (Rohit Joseph/CBC)

The Queen of Surrey will serve as the primary vessel on the run and people with reservations on that ferry are unaffected by the problem.

BC Ferries is adding water taxis to serve foot passengers only and has scheduled a few additional sailings on the route.

The new Horseshoe Bay-Langdale long weekend schedule can be viewed here.

Braunschmidt advised that those with the flexibility may want to consider travelling at a different time or taking a different route to get to their destination.

The Queen of Coquitlam is expected to be out of service for a week.