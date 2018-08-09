Crews fighting forest fire near Horseshoe Bay

Fire crews in West Vancouver are attacking a wildfire burning near the Sea to Sky Highway.

Helicopter crews are dumping water onto the fire, which could be seen casting an orange glow over Horseshoe Bay overnight Wednesday.

West Vancouver Fire said the fire is small — close to one hectare in size — but that it's burning in an area that's hard to access.

A crew went up a service road near the Baden Powell trail late Wednesday night, hoping to get a water tanker up to the fire, but the the road was too steep and they had to stop.

West Vancouver Fire crews cleaning up after hiking up a service road to the scene of the fire. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Metro Vancouver forestry crews were on the scene throughout the night, monitoring the size of the blaze.

They said it's too early to speculate on what caused the fire.

The fire was called in by several people driving along the highway around 8 p.m. PT Wednesday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

