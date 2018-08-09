Crews fighting forest fire near Horseshoe Bay
Helicopters dumping water onto bush fire Thursday morning
Fire crews in West Vancouver are attacking a wildfire burning near the Sea to Sky Highway.
Helicopter crews are dumping water onto the fire, which could be seen casting an orange glow over Horseshoe Bay overnight Wednesday.
West Vancouver Fire said the fire is small — close to one hectare in size — but that it's burning in an area that's hard to access.
Helicopter crews now dumping water onto the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HorseshoeBay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HorseshoeBay</a> fire <a href="https://t.co/swTV2qf0k5">pic.twitter.com/swTV2qf0k5</a>—@gpsmendoza
Overnight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Timelapse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Timelapse</a> of the forest fire burning near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HorseshoeBay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HorseshoeBay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WestVanFireDept?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WestVanFireDept</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MetroVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MetroVancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCGovFireInfo</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rz5Nj1rewT">pic.twitter.com/Rz5Nj1rewT</a>—@gpsmendoza
A crew went up a service road near the Baden Powell trail late Wednesday night, hoping to get a water tanker up to the fire, but the the road was too steep and they had to stop.
Metro Vancouver forestry crews were on the scene throughout the night, monitoring the size of the blaze.
They said it's too early to speculate on what caused the fire.