BC Ferries seeks public input on Horseshoe Bay redesign

BC Ferries is seeking public input on some draft concepts for the redesign of its busy Horseshoe Bay terminal.

The West Vancouver terminal, which has three different routes connecting Metro Vancouver with Bowen Island, Nanaimo and the Sunshine Coast, is one of the company's busiest.

Because the bay is tightly hemmed in by mountains, it's reached its geographic capacity, says Tessa Humphries, a spokesperson with BC Ferries,

"[It] is at a point now where it's going to need to be renewed," Humphries said.

The company has already sought public feedback on the design plans. Nearly 1,500 people submitted responses on what they think is important for the future of the terminal.

Humphries said some key concerns included traffic efficiency in and out of the terminal, accessibility and integration with the Village of Horseshoe Bay.

BC Ferries took in all those ideas and have created some draft terminal concepts. These include creating another exit lane to improve traffic efficiency, creating a community hub and redesigning the terminal building.

Still, it will be quite some time before anything changes.

"This is a large, large project and it's part of the overall 25-year plan for the terminal," Humphries said.

"We wouldn't expect construction to actually begin on the first phase until the mid 2020s."

People can submit feedback online until Oct. 13 or attend a community engagement meeting on Oct. 7 at the Gleneagles Golf Course in West Vancouver.