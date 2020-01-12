Horse killed, rider in hospital after collision with train in Kamloops

A horse was killed and its rider is in hospital after a collision with a train in Kamloops, B.C., Sunday morning.

RCMP say Canadian National called police at about 10:35 a.m. to notify them that a train had struck a horse and rider near Devick Road in the Rayleigh neighbourhood.

When officers arrived the horse was dead, according to police, and the rider was taken to a local medical facility and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rail and highway traffic in the area were stopped for a short period of time while police investigated but routes have since reopened.