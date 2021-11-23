Cherished horse, pregnant cow airlifted to safety from flooded Thompson River farms

A small menagerie of marooned animals — including a full-sized horse and a pregnant cow — were rescued in recent days from flooded farms on the Thompson River west of Kamloops, B.C., using a helicopter, a specialized livestock harness and a whole lot of ingenuity.

It was a desperate situation the when two horses and a mule became trapped on a stretch of pavement near the southern Interior community of Spences Bridge following torrential rains that began Nov.14. It swept their owner's home into the raging Thompson River. Kim Cardinal says Insurance does not cover her losses.

Cardinal says she can still hear the sounds of smashing boulders and glass as her house was destroyed by the power of the waters. A hydro crew spotted smoke from the couple's fire and airlifted them out last week, but the animals remained trapped by flooded roads.

"The horse — Winter — saved my life. I just couldn't bear the thought of him there, dying after that," said Cardinal.

Winter being harnessed into the Anderson Sling for transport after his owners' home and much of their property was lost. (Kelly Kennedy)

She said the horse was acting spooked during the flooding and almost "dancing." It alerted her and her partner Lorne Cardinal to the danger and they got out just in time.

But rushing water trapped their animals and made it impossible to get Winter, along with a mini horse named Spicey and mule named Moxy, to safety.

Kelly Kennedy of Kamloops says she got a call last Thursday from RCMP livestock officer Cpl. Cory Lepine about the dire situation.

Spicey and Winter munch hay after their rescue. (Kelly Kennedy)

"I was thinking about it and I was like why can't we just airlift them out," said Kennedy. She hired Summit Helicopters with funds from the B.C. Horse Council and had a special sling shipped from the Fraser Valley to Kamloops.

Aldergrove veterinarian Dr. David Paton owns the device known as an Anderson Sling that protects large animals when they are lifted off the ground — which is both difficult and dangerous.

The view of the area where 2 horses, a mule and a cow and other animals were rescued less than 10 kilometres south of Spence's Bridge in B.C., west of Kamloops. A washed out portion of Highway 1 is visible in the centre of the photo. (Kelly Kennedy)

The contraption allows this to be done — usually for urgent transport — with little risk to the equine. Patron recommended using the sling in this rescue which he called a "perfect" example of its usefulness, given there was no other way to get the animals out of their spot.

Paton said despite the fact that horses do not generally fly, they handle being moved in a sling quite well.

"Horses are amazingly calm and quiet, they may need a mild sedation — kind of a little bit of an exciting ride for sure. Once they are airborne they're not struggling or thrashing," he said.

Paton says there is only one Anderson Sling in the province this type of rescue was a first in B.C.

At the beginning of the operation, Kennedy met the pilot Aaron Toombs near Spences Bridge and they flew over the muddy, angry river to the rescue site. The harness took so long to fasten on Winter the horse that the tranquilizer used to keep him calm wore off.

Rescuers with Spicey a mini horse that had to be sedated and cradled in a feed tote for airlift. (Kelly Kennedy)

"That horse was wide awake. He stayed quiet through the air but when it came to landing it took the helicopter half an hour before we could drop him and try and get a long line on him to control him," said Kennedy.

And by then Kennedy said "the whole town" of Spence's Bridge had come to watch as the pilot tried to delicately land the big horse without breaking the large animal's legs. "It wasn't pretty but we got it done."

But some of the other animals needing rescuing were too small for the sling so Kennedy devised a backup plan. A massive grain tote made out of netting that can handle loads of up to 680 kilograms of feed was used to cradle the smaller animals in and fly them to safety.

Update: Tina the Cow has been rescued! The <a href="https://twitter.com/HorseCouncilBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HorseCouncilBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Summitheli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Summitheli</a> along with Sageview Rescue successfully brought her out today. We flew over as they were rigging her up!<a href="https://t.co/KoRZGCdbDn">https://t.co/KoRZGCdbDn</a> —@BradleyFriesen

Then they heard the neighbours nearby were also in need — with a pregnant Jersey cow named Tina and three goats, cut off by the floods.

But by Friday night they'd run out of daylight and money for the $3,000-per-hour helicopter so they had to refuse. But the pilot knew a government official looking at the highways who had a helicopter booked but only half a day of work on Monday so they used that aircraft for the goats and Tina, the pregnant cow.

Tina the pregnant Jersey cow enjoys a drink after a harrowing rescue. (Kelly Kennedy)

They laid the cargo net on the ground, "and the cow walked into the middle of it and we just scooped her up," said Kennedy.

It took three days and used up the animal rescue contingency fund of the Horse Council of B.C., but in the end they rescued two horses, a mule, a pregnant cow, nine puppies, two large dogs, three goats and several cats.