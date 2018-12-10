Horrifying story of neglect and abuse revealed in new report from B.C. children's advocate

The shocking story of a little boy with autism spectrum disorder who fell through the cracks of the provincial child welfare system is at the centre of a new report from the B.C. representative for children and youth.

Alone and Afraid documents how the system failed "Charlie" repeatedly for 10 years, leaving the child to suffer needlessly until a moment of crisis led to his removal from the care of his mother in January 2016.

The non-verbal 12-year-old was found naked, filthy, weighing just 30 kilograms, unable to walk and living in a bedroom full of garbage and feces.

He had been screaming for 30 minutes before police arrived, and was subsequently taken to hospital "terrified and clinging to the paramedics."

“Charlie” experienced years of neglect, malnutrition and lack of services and supports for his special needs. The 12-year-old was removed from his mother’s care in January 2016, weighing just 65 pounds. —@RCYBC

First responders reported that they themselves were "traumatized" by Charlie and his condition.

Ministry failed to follow up, report says

The report says the Ministry of Children and Family Development first became aware of "Charlie" in 2006, but over the filing of four subsequent and separate child assessment reports, no child protection social worker ever laid eyes on the boy.

The reports goes on to say that even when Charlie was seen by either social workers or medical and education professionals, his needs went unrecognized or unaddressed.

During hospital stays in 2008 and 2009, MCFD opened child protection investigations at the urging of hospital staff. However, on both occasions, ministry workers failed to follow up with a face-to-face visit before determining he was not in need of protection.

Dr. Jennifer Charlesworth, B.C.'s representative for children and youth, makes 11 recommendations in the report, including assessing the capacity of the current Child and Youth with Special Needs division of MCFD to meet the needs of those children.

Other recommendations include mandatory special needs training for child protection staff, and ensuring child protection social workers actually see a child when conducting a protection investigation.

The report says that three years later, Charlie is doing well, going to school and living in a supportive foster home.