Hornby Island students start classes at adventure centre after school burns down

Students across British Columbia are returning to class this week but, on Hornby Island, the start of the school year is a little unusual as parents and school officials scramble to find classroom space.

A fire, which investigators have deemed as suspicious, broke out at the Horny Island Community School on the last Sunday of August and destroyed roughly a third of the building.

The kindergarten-to-Grade 7 students are having their first week of classes at the Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre — a camping and adventure leadership facility that has everything from high rope courses to kayaking.

"It sounds like they are going to get to do a few of those activities but also just try and get back to business as usual," said Andrea Kabak, the chair of the local parent advisory committee.

She has two daughters attending Hornby Island Community School.

This photograph, posted on social media by Britanny Jenna Andrews, shows the aftermath of a fire at the Hornby Island Community School on August 26, 2018. (Brittany Jenna Andrews/Facebook)

Hornby Island lies just off the east coast of Vancouver Island, around 100 kilometres northwest of Nanaimo.

"The kids will be doing just half days there this week while staff take some time to get themselves organized for the coming week," Kabak told Gregor Craigie, the host of CBC's On The Island.

"The staff are really focusing on having it be as normal a start up as they can for the kids."

Long road ahead

The original school building will take about 18 months to rebuild in a best-case scenario, Kabak said, and school officials are scrambling to sort out classroom space.

"It's going to be a long road ahead of us," she said.

After the first week at the adventure centre, the students will move to a community centre near the school fields —so they can still access the playground — while a modular school unit is sorted out.

"The kids are upset but they are also pretty resilient," Kabak said.

"My kids are just really excited to start school today."

With files from On The Island.

