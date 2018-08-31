Hornby Island school fire considered suspicious

A fire that burned down part of the Hornby Island Community School has been deemed suspicious by investigators.

The kindergarten-to-Grade 7 school suffered significant structural damage to the gymnasium, foyer and office spaces in the Aug. 26 blaze, which also caused smoke damage throughout the rest of the building.

"For the days following the fire, the Comox Valley RCMP, General Investigation Section had investigators at the scene to determine the cause of the fire," Const. Monika Terragni with Comox Valley RCMP said in a statement.

"Investigators can now confirm that the fire is suspicious in nature and they have identified a person of interest in connection with that fire."

This photograph, posted on social media by Britanny Jenna Andrews, shows the aftermath of the fire at the Hornby Island Community School. (Brittany Jenna Andrews/Facebook)

Temporary space sought

Police want to speak with any additional witnesses. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP detachment at 1-250-338-1321 and refer to file number 2018-12075.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

The district is working with staff, parents and the community to look at buildings close to the school site that could be used for classes in the near future.

A facility adjacent to the school is being considered as a temporary replacement, as well as the community centre directly across the street.

