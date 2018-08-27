Hornby Island residents anxious for news on future of fire-damaged school

Some Hornby Island residents are anxious for word on the future of the island's school almost a year after the building was heavily damaged by a fire.

The blaze destroyed a large portion of the school in August of 2018, and portable classrooms were brought in to ensure students who attend kindergarten to Grade 7 on Hornby Island were kept in classes.

But the school also served as a key community hub for the island, which has a population of about 1,000 people, said Andrea Kaback, chair of the parent advisory committee and has two daughters who attend the school.

A man was charged with one count of arson damaging property in connection with the fire.

Now, Kaback is worried plans to rebuild won't include replacing all the amenities that were lost. For one, there's a concern the new gym will be much smaller.

"We had a really large gym attached to our school because at the time it was built there was an understanding that we are a rural, remote community and it was our only access to physical education in the winter months," Kaback said.

"And it kind of sounds like what they are looking at is replacing it with something much, much smaller."

The school district is working with the Ministry of Education on a plan to rebuild or reburbish what remains of the school on Hornby Island. (Supplied)

Business case required

The school board says the aim is to rebuilt or repair the school to a standard meets the needs of the community — beyond just the 42 students who attend.

Hornby Island lies just off the east coast of Vancouver Island, around 100 kilometres northwest of Nanaimo.

The original school was expanded over the years to house more than 100 students, but even though there are currently fewer students attending, the ministry's formula for school facilities does take into account current and future community needs, said Ian Hesselgrave, director of operations for the Comox Valley School District.

Officials are working with the Ministry of Education on a business case for the project and three potential options have been submitted, Hesselgrave said.

"They understand what our desires are and we understand the realities of the ministry as well."

A business case for replacing the school is expected to be completed this summer, and then has to be reviewed before funding can be approved, the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Parents such as Kaback hope there will be certainty soon on the best option for the community so consultation with residents of the island can start.

"Everything seems to just be paused at the moment while we wait to hear back from the Ministry of Education."