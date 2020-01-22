B.C. Premier John Horgan has made changes to his cabinet, filling a vacancy and swapping portfolios between two ministers.

Anne Kang has been appointed minister of citizens' services, replacing Jinny Sims, who resigned from her post last October amid an RCMP investigation into allegations that haven't been made public.

Ministers Michelle Mungall and Bruce Ralston have traded portfolios, which have also been changed slightly.

Formerly minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources, Mungall has now been appointed minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness.

In her new role, she will continue to promote B.C.'s technology sector.

Bruce Ralston, formerly minister of jobs, trade and technology, is now minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources, with priorities to support the government's CleanBC initiatives.

He will also oversee the Crown utility BC Hydro.