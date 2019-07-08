Horgan promised ride-hailing in B.C. for Christmas, but critics worry there will be nothing under the tree

Although Santa Claus may be coming to town this Christmas, don't expect him to arrive in an Uber.

Despite the pledge of a pre-Christmas rollout for ride-hailing in B.C., most applicants — including Uber and Lyft — have yet to receive approval from the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB).

Only one company has been approved so far, and it doesn't operate in any of B.C.'s most populous cities. The company operates out of Whistler and Tofino.

"The government led us to believe this would happen before Christmas," said Ian Tostenson with RideSharing Now, a coalition advocating for increased choice and free-market competition for ridesharing in the province.

"But I don't think that's going to happen."

If licences aren't handed out in the next few days, Premier John Horgan risks again missing his own deadline. He originally promised to bring ride-hailing to B.C. by the end of 2017.

The transportation board declined an interview and did not provide any clarity on a timeline. Instead, in a statement, it pointed to its one approval and said "it has no new information to share at this time."

BC Premier John Horgan tells the public he is absolutely confident ride-hailing will be in B.C. by the end of 2019. (CBC News)

"What makes me mad is the lack of urgency by the PTB. They should be more forthcoming about where they are in the process," said Tostenson.

Both Uber and Lyft told CBC News they are eager to offer service to the Metro Vancouver region, but that they are stuck waiting until the PTB makes its decisions.

Even after approval, ride-hailing companies won't be able to begin immediately operating as they also require municipal licences.

Tostenson said he is most concerned that ride-hailing might not be available in time for New Year's Eve.

"[It's] a tragedy, in my opinion, because of the safety element," he said, pointing to the difficulty of finding a taxi on a busy night.

CBC News reached out to the government for comment, but were directed to the PTB.