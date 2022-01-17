Premier John Horgan likely to return to the office in February, staff says

Premier John Horgan is set to return to the office in early February following treatment for throat cancer, CBC News has learned.

Horgan, 62, was diagnosed in November. Since then, his office says he's undergone 35 rounds of radiation therapy, and is looking forward to getting back to "business as usual."

The premier's office says he has been working from home and participating in meetings virtually since his treatment began in November.

In a tweet, Horgan says he has lost weight and is "a little less robust than before but feeling better every day."

They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete.<br><br>So grateful for the compassion and professionalism of the <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCancer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCancer</a> team and health workers across BC under incredible strain right now.<br><br>A little less robust than before, but feeling better every day. See you soon! <a href="https://t.co/QekAHuQwKs">pic.twitter.com/QekAHuQwKs</a> —@jjhorgan

Horgan also characterized his radiation treatments as "phasers on stun," a nod to his love of Star Trek and describes the side effects of the treatment as "challenging, but tolerable."

Horgan's office says he is expected to have a news conference upon his return.