Horgan promises to double funding for revitalization of B.C.'s wild salmon stocks
Green Party leader set to discuss affordable housing later Sunday, Liberal leader to speak in Osoyoos
British Columbia NDP Leader John Horgan is promising further action to protect and revitalize the province's wild salmon stocks.
Horgan says his party would double its contribution to the B.C. salmon restoration and innovation fund, a nearly $143-million partnership with the federal government, if re-elected after the Oct. 24 vote.
B.C. currently contributes 30 per cent and Ottawa provides 70 per cent for the fund that focuses on innovation, infrastructure and science partnerships to support sustainable fishing practices and protect wild salmon.
The pledge came during a campaign stop in Campbell River as the provincial election heads into its final week.
The NDP is also promising to establish a watershed security strategy and fund for Indigenous and local initiatives.
Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau is set to discuss affordable housing during a campaign stop in Duncan later Sunday, while Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is scheduled to make an announcement at an orchard in Osoyoos.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.