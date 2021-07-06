B.C. premier to provide update on provincial wildfire situation

B.C. Premier Horgan is scheduled to provide an update on the provincial wildfire situation on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Horgan and other provincial leaders met with representatives of Lytton, B.C., Tuesday, in the neighbouring community of Lillooet, following a wildfire that destroyed Lytton, leaving at least two people dead.

There are currently 208 wildfires burning in the province, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, and 39 of those were sparked over the last two days.

Thirteen are considered "fires of note," which means they are highly visible or pose a potential threat to the public. Evacuation orders are in place for five wildfires, including the Lytton Creek wildfire, which is currently 77 square kilometres in size and is believed to be human caused but remains under investigation.

Dozens of firefighting personnel from outside the province have been arriving in B.C. this week to assist with firefighting efforts in the hot, dry Interior.

Fire risk is high across most of B.C., with extreme risk in parts of the Okanagan.

Air quality advisories have been issued throughout B.C.'s Interior, as smoke from wildfires lingers. Environment Canada said the Okanagan Valley and the Thompson-Nicola region will be most affected by smoke over the next few days.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management BC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Those looking for loved ones can contact the Canadian Red Cross for family reunification services at 1-800-863-6582.