Horgan focuses on health care, industry in northwest B.C. campaign stops

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan is campaigning in British Columbia's northwest today with a promise to complete a long-awaited hospital expansion and replacement project.

Horgan says a New Democrat win on Oct. 24 would ensure the completion of a new and expanded Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace.

The New Democrat leader says the budget for the $441 million project has been approved and the hospital will be complete in 2024.

Horgan says the previous B.C. Liberal government promised to replace Mills Memorial Hospital but never did.

He will also meet with local Indigenous leaders and visit nearby Kitimat to tour the Haisla Health Centre.

The Terrace-Kitimat area is part of the Skeena riding, currently held by Liberal Ellis Ross.