Horgan denies pandemic financial aid for small business is being delayed by B.C. election

NDP Leader John Horgan insists the distribution timeline of pandemic recovery dollars promised long ago by his government has not been hampered by the election he just called.

"It's not being delayed," Horgan told CBC News in an interview. "We made sure in September when we announced the final plan for recovery, that every dollar had been approved; not just by the treasury board but by cabinet as well."

It follows a report in the Globe and Mail that COVID-19 relief money for small businesses won't get the final green light until after the election. Aside from the $2-billion to be tapped into as part of the province's economic recovery plan, there's also the $50-million waiting to prop up the tourism sector ... but not before a task force files a final report at the end of the year.

According to an Oct. 1 document obtained by the newspaper, senior officials confirm final approval of projects and funds won't happen until a new cabinet is sworn in.

Those dollars are not delayed, they're going through due process. - NDP Leader John Horgan

Horgan acknowledged it will take time for funds to trickle down to businesses that need to apply for a grant but claimed that process is moving at the same pace whether we go to the polls now or later.

"Every single program we announced is going out the door, unless it is a grant program — and you can't just give out the grants, you have to have an intake process," said Horgan.

He claimed all grant applications will be vetted and approved at the same speed under the current caretaker government than they would be otherwise.

Watch | Horgan outlines why it's taking time and says it has nothing to do with the election:

NDP Leader John Horgan responds to Globe and Mail report on relief delays 0:43 John Horgan says pandemic relief money given to struggling small businesses isn't being delayed by the election but instead says it takes time to process the submitted applications. 0:43

"So those dollars are not delayed, they're going through due process," Horgan said. "Those programs that we just initiated in September require people to apply, the applications to come in, they have to be weighed against the criteria that is already in place, and once they meet that criteria, the funds will flow and the projects will be funded."

Regardless of an election pause or not, Horgan was pressed on whether seven months and counting is too long for critical funding to flow to struggling business owners.

"It's not the first financial aid they've had; we put $3.5-billion right into the economy back in March," he said. "This is the second half, which is stimulus money ... We're right on track as far as I'm concerned."

He pointed to aid currently being delivered, including $500-million for municipalities, tax breaks for businesses and projects that have already been approved.

With files from Tanya Fletcher