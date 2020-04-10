Why this B.C. potato farmer says you are smart to plant spuds during the COVID-19 pandemic

A sack of potatoes is a no-brainer purchase when stocking up during a pandemic.

The versatile vegetable makes sense with nearly every meal, is a reliable source of nutrition and, under the right conditions, can be stored for quite awhile.

And these are just a few of the reasons why Andrew Adams, owner of Hope Farms Organics near Prince George, B.C., says people should be growing their own this year.

"There are two to four times more calories per acre than there is in any other crop that we grow," Adams said Friday on Daybreak North.

The self-identifying "potato nerd" may be a professional who plans on growing an acre of taters this year, but he says not only are potatoes easy for anyone to grow, they can grow almost anywhere.

"You put them in the ground and they take over and do what they need to do," said Adams, adding the ideal time to plant is the second or third week of May.

Tater growing tips

Here are Adams' tips for planting potatoes in your garden:

Dig a small trench about four inches deep and plant the seed potatoes about one foot apart.

Cover those seed potatoes with soil and wait for leaves to sprout.

When leaves are about six inches tall, cover again with soil. This is called hilling and may need to be done more than once.

Look for flowers, and later you will see tomato-like fruit hanging off the plants.

Wait for the first frost and voila! Dig up your spuds.

And if you like the taste of new potatoes, Adams says dig them up when you see the flowers — don't wait for the frost.

Patio potatoes

Now, what about if you don't have a garden to plant in?

Adams said you can get decent bang for your buck growing spuds in a small space.

He suggests getting a cloth sack full of dirt, such as a reusable grocery bag, and planting your seeds in it. When the seeds sprout, just add more dirt.

Make sure to keep them watered and you can get into the pioneer spirit on your patio.

"Depending on the variety, you could get three pounds per potato seed that you plant," said Adams. "It's a pretty good deal."

Food security concerns

Adams said knowing how to grow your own food could come in handy this year.

He worries the COVID-19 pandemic could prevent temporary foreign workers from coming to British Columbia to help with this year's harvests.

According to the B.C. Fruit Growers' Association, about 4,500 migrant workers are needed to pick produce every year and, because of the coronavirus, there may not be enough hands to help in 2020.

"We will probably start seeing a challenge in about July or so," Adams said about possible produce shortages at the store.

His preparation advice is pretty simple:

"Grow a garden, everybody. You ain't got nothing else better to do."