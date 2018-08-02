Homicide victim found in apartment at downtown Vancouver SRO

Vancouver police say a 31-year-old woman found dead in a downtown hotel Wednesday morning was the victim of a homicide.

Witnesses called police at around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a strong odour on the second floor of the Regal Hotel on Granville near Helmcken Street, according to a police statement.

The victim was found dead inside an apartment.

Investigators are not releasing her name until the next of kin have been identified.

No arrests have been made, but police do not believe it was a random attack and say there's no risk to the public.

This is the 13th homicide in Vancouver this year.

Anyone with further information is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.