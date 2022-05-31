RCMP investigate suspected homicide after man's body found on road in Vernon area

RCMP are investigating after a man's body was found Sunday evening on a road near Vernon, B.C.

Police were called to 6 Mile Creek Road on Okanagan Indian Band land at around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses found the body after an altercation with an unknown person who'd been driving recklessly, according to a statement from the RCMP.

Police learned the vehicle was stolen and located it Monday at a Vernon business. A man with ties to the vehicle was arrested and remains in custody, RCMP said.

No Okanagan Indian Band members are believed to be involved in the incident, RCMP said.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called to assist in the homicide investigation.

"Investigators are asking residents from the 6 Mile Creek Road to examine their property for anything missing or out of place," Inspector Brent Novakoski of the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Section said in the statement.

"Although this investigation is still in its early stages, officers advise that there are no known threats to public safety," said Novakoski.

The victim's identity has not been confirmed. RCMP are asking anyone with information, dashcam footage or video surveillance from Sunday to call 1-877-987-8477.