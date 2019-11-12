Homicide team investigating violent death in North Surrey

Mounties in Surrey are investigating the killing of a man Monday evening.

Surrey RCMP said they were called to the 10700-block of 124 Street just before 5:00 p.m. for a report of a disturbance, when they found an adult man suffering from critical injuries.

Emergency crews tried to save the man, but he died from the injuries.

In a statement, police said the attack does not appear random or connected to gang conflicts.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in and will be gathering evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.