Homicide team investigating body found inside abandoned Richmond home

IHIT to reveal more information later today about a male body found in empty and overgrown house on Odlin Road.

CBC News ·
A body found inside this abandoned house in Richmond is being investigated by IHIT. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

The body of a man found inside an abandoned Richmond home is now being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT and Richmond RCMP were on scene at the older white house in the 9000 block of Odlin Road Thursday afternoon.

The house is surrounded by a blue construction fence and overgrown with weeds and bushes. It appears to be awaiting demolition, as are a number of other houses on the street.

The house in the 9000 block of Odlin Road appears to be awaiting demolition. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

IHIT is scheduled to give out more information about the case later this afternoon.

