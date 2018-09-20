Homicide team investigating body found inside abandoned Richmond home

The body of a man found inside an abandoned Richmond home is now being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> is in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RichmondBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RichmondBC</a> this afternoon after a man's body was found this morning in a residence in the 9000-blk of Odlin Rd. Death was deemed suspicious. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> is on scene and will be working closely w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/RichmondRCMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RichmondRCMP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/bccoroners?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bccoroners</a> & Integrated Forensic Identification Services. —@HomicideTeam

IHIT and Richmond RCMP were on scene at the older white house in the 9000 block of Odlin Road Thursday afternoon.

The house is surrounded by a blue construction fence and overgrown with weeds and bushes. It appears to be awaiting demolition, as are a number of other houses on the street.

The house in the 9000 block of Odlin Road appears to be awaiting demolition. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

IHIT is scheduled to give out more information about the case later this afternoon.