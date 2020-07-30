Homicide team investigates after human remains found in vehicle in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP officers were called to an industrial area at Thorne Ave. and Meadow Ave. in South Burnaby Wednesday, after reports of a dead body inside a vehicle.

Police believe the victim was targeted and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now working with Burnaby RCMP on the investigation.

"It is not believed that there is any danger to the public at this time," Burnaby RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT.