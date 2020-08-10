Homicide team called to investigate discovery of body on Mission, B.C., property

Skip to Main Content
The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a body was discovered following a fire on a property on Gunn Avenue in Mission, B.C. (Google Street View)

RCMP say the discovery of a body in the aftermath of a fire in Mission this weekend has prompted a homicide and arson investigation, according to a tweet from its homicide investigation team.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tweet Monday said police were called to a property in the 30800-block of Gunn Saturday after a body was found inside. 

The tweet said the fire began at 2 a.m. Saturday on the Mission property.

Police are not releasing the victim's identity but promised to have an update later today.

