Homicide team called to investigate discovery of body on Mission, B.C., property

RCMP say the discovery of a body in the aftermath of a fire in Mission this weekend has prompted a homicide and arson investigation, according to a tweet from its homicide investigation team.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tweet Monday said police were called to a property in the 30800-block of Gunn Saturday after a body was found inside.

The tweet said the fire began at 2 a.m. Saturday on the Mission property.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> is on scene at a property in the 30800-block Gunn Ave in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MissionBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MissionBC</a>. This past Saturday at 2am, the building was found on fire. Arson suspected. 1 body has been found so far. ID yet to be determined. News release later this afternoon. No media availability today. —@HomicideTeam

Police are not releasing the victim's identity but promised to have an update later today.