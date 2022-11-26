Homicide team called in after body found in burning vehicle in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Police in Maple Ridge, B.C., are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car on Thursday night.

RCMP say the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when front-line officers arrived at the scene in the 14300 block of 256th Street, about 53 kilometres east of Vancouver, at about 11:15 p.m. PT. Firefighters put out the flames before the body was located.

A police press release says the death is currently considered to be suspicious. Local RCMP will be working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to determine what happened and if the death is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash cam footage from the area is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.