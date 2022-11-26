Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Homicide team called in after body found in burning vehicle in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Police in Maple Ridge, B.C., are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car on Thursday night.

RCMP say death is considered suspicious and they're asking to speak to witnesses

CBC News ·
A picture of the back of a police officer. He is wearing a jacket that reads ' Police LMD -IHIT Lower Mainland Integrated Homicide Investigation Team'.
Local RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Team are investigating a suspicious death in Maple Ridge. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police in Maple Ridge, B.C., are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car on Thursday night.

RCMP say the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when front-line officers arrived at the scene in the 14300 block of 256th Street, about 53 kilometres east of Vancouver, at about 11:15 p.m. PT. Firefighters put out the flames before the body was located.

A police press release says the death is currently considered to be suspicious. Local RCMP will be working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to determine what happened and if the death is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash cam footage from the area is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now