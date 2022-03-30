Police in Delta, B.C., believe they have caught the man responsible for a deadly shooting in the city last month.

Aaron Spencer Dutiaume, 31, of Abbotsford, B.C., was arrested and remains in custody on a second-degree murder charge, according to a statement from the Delta Police Department.

He is accused of killing Dana Gilbertson, 54, who was found Feb. 4 in a residence in the 11800-block of 92nd Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds and later died of his injuries.

Dutiaume was arrested for the homicide and an unrelated outstanding warrant on Feb. 12, following an investigation by Delta police's major crime section.

"This violent crime created significant fear in a North Delta neighbourhood. We are pleased we can restore a sense of safety by announcing the arrest and charge," said Insp. Heath Newton.

Police say the shooting was likely a targeted, isolated incident and not connected to any ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Dutiaume is due to appear in court in Surrey, B.C., on April 11.