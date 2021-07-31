Man fatally shot in Port Alberni residence

RCMP are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday evening at a home in a residential neighbourhood of Port Alberni, B.C.

Police were called to a home on 18th Avenue just after 6 p.m. to a report that a male had been shot, according to an RCMP news release.

Officers contained the site and the parties involved were identified shortly after, RCMP said.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident. The parties involved were known to each other.

According to Sgt. Chris Manseau, only the deceased and the suspect were found in the residence at the time.

Police say there is no threat to neighbours or the community and no connection to gangs or organized crime.

The investigation is in the early stages. A warrant was approved Monday morning and RCMP are currently searching the scene, Manseau said. They are working in partnership with the B.C. Coroners Service to conduct the investigation.

This marks Port Alberni's third homicide of the year.

"As far as I know there's no link between any of the homicides that happened earlier this year in Port Alberni and this one," said Manseau.