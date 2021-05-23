Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Homicide investigators in Coquitlam following apparent targeted shooting

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man was gunned down in an apparent targeted shooting on Coquitlam on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. PT.

Shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. PT on Hart Street at Henderson Avenue

Police on the scene of an incident that paramedics describe as a potential shooting on Hart Street in Coquitlam on Saturday May 22, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

The shooting happened near Hart Street at Henderson Avenue.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said paramedics were called to the area for a potential shooting but did not transport any patients from the area.

Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area. Police have not yet confirmed if the violence is gang related.

So far this year, 20 homicides and 20 attempted murders have been connected to gang violence, say police, including a recent spate of killings and shootings in public places during daylight hours.

 

 

 

