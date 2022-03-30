Homicide investigators called in after dead body found in Langley, B.C.

Police are investigating after a deceased man was found in Langley on Tuesday afternoon.

Langley RCMP say they were called to a wooded area near the 7400 block of 208 Street just after noon on March 29. There, they discovered a dead body.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to assist with the investigation.

RCMP say they don't believe the death was a random act.

The surrounding area will be cordoned off to the public as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.