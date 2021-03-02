11-year-old boy dies after being found in critical condition in Fraser Valley home

An 11-year-old boy who was found in critical condition in his home in Harrison Mills on Friday has died.

Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said an autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine the exact cause of death and to gather further forensic evidence.

"The boy had extensive injuries and our investigators are working hard to determine exactly what happened," said Jang. "We have a good grasp of what happened we believe, and are following up with people we believe have information."

Jang said there were family members present in the home when police and ambulance were dispatched there on Feb. 26.

He said the death was considered an isolated incident and not a random act.

Harrison Mills is a small community located west of Agassiz in the Fraser Valley where the Harrison River meets the Fraser River.