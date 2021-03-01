Child found in medical distress not expected to survive, B.C. RCMP say, as homicide investigators called in

Police say homicide investigators have been called after a child was found in medical distress in a small community in the Fraser Valley.



The RCMP in Agassiz say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over, after they were called to a home in Harrison Mills to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service when it was dispatched to a medical emergency.



They say the child was taken to a regional hospital where he was in critical condition and not expected to survive.



The RCMP say no other details are being released.