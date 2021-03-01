Skip to Main Content
Child found in medical distress not expected to survive, B.C. RCMP say, as homicide investigators called in

Police say homicide investigators have been called in, after a child was found in medical distress in a small community in the Fraser Valley.

Police called to home in Harrison Mills to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service

The Canadian Press ·
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation, according to Agassiz RCMP. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The RCMP in Agassiz say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over, after they were called to a home in Harrison Mills to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service when it was dispatched to a medical emergency.

They say the child was taken to a regional hospital where he was in critical condition and not expected to survive.

The RCMP say no other details are being released.

