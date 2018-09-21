IHIT identifies body found in abandoned Richmond home

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the body found in a Richmond home on Thursday as 37-year-old Michael Thompson.

In a statement, Richmond RCMP said they responded to an abandoned house in the 9000 block of Odlin Road on Thursday just after 8:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered inside the building.

The death was deemed suspicious and IHIT was called in to take over the investigation.

Police say Thompson, who was from Richmond, was known to them.

A body found inside this abandoned house in Richmond is being investigated by IHIT. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

The house is surrounded by a blue construction fence and overgrown with weeds and bushes. It appears to be awaiting demolition, as are a number of other houses on the street.

"The investigation is in its early stages and it is unknown if this incident was targeted," said IHIT's Cpl. Frank Jang.

"IHIT is releasing Mr. Thompson's name to garner information from the community regarding his activities leading up to his death."

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The house in the 9000 block of Odlin Road appears to be awaiting demolition. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

