Skip to Main Content
Homicide team investigating body found inside abandoned Richmond home

Homicide team investigating body found inside abandoned Richmond home

Police said a man's body was found inside an abandoned home slated for development on Odlin Road.

Victim was known to police, says IHIT

CBC News ·
A body found inside this abandoned house in Richmond is being investigated by IHIT. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

The body of a man found inside an abandoned Richmond home is now being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT and Richmond RCMP were on scene at the older white house in the 9000 block of Odlin Road Thursday afternoon.

Cpl. Frank Jang with IHIT said they found a man's body inside the house Wednesday morning. He added investigators have identified the victim, who he said was known to police.

The house is surrounded by a blue construction fence and overgrown with weeds and bushes. It appears to be awaiting demolition, as are a number of other houses on the street.

The house in the 9000 block of Odlin Road appears to be awaiting demolition. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

With files from Meera Bains

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us